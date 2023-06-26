Police have appealed for help after an exhibitor at Sunderland Food Festival was targeted by thieves.

Organisers say the food festival attracted 15,000 visitors over the three days

The three-day event attracted thousands of visitors to Sunderland city centre over the weekend, with stalls lining Keel Square, Market Place and High Street West, as well as live entertainment and even stilt walkers dressed as cup cakes and roller-skating chefs..

.But one vendor's van was broken into on Friday night.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed an investigation was under way: "We are investigating a report of theft from a catering van on High Street West, Sunderland, between 8pm on Friday, June 23, and 8am on Saturday, June 24.

"Anyone with information can contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 079332C/23."

The festival was organised by Sunderland BID. Chief Executive Sharon Appleby commented: "The food and drink festival was a huge success, with more than 15,000 people visiting over the weekend enjoying the fabulous food, amazing local entertainment and the magnificent weather

"There was security on site 24 hours a day for the whole weekend but unfortunately they can’t be everywhere at the same time.

