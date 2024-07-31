Police appeal after 'distinctive' wood chipper and trailer stolen
Police have appealed for help after a wood chipper and trailer were stolen from a Sunderland industrial estate.
A compound in the Ellesmere Court area of the Leechmere Industrial Estate was broken into in the early hours of Thursday, July 18, and the distinctive equipment was stolen.
It is believed the thieves may have then travelled towards Peterlee or Shotton Colliery.
Police are now appealing for any witnesses – or anyone who has information about the theft – to come forward and get in touch.
Anyone that can assist is asked to send a direct message or get in touch via the live chat of Northumbria Police’s website.
People can also call 101 and quote crime number 083799A/24.