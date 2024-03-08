Police appeal after 'bladed article' incident in Sunderland city centre
Police are investigating after a man was taken to hospital following an incident in Fawcett Street.
A number of police cars arrived on the scene on Friday afternoon, March 8, after being alerted by the ambulance service.
The man's injuries are understood to not be life threatening.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “Shortly after 2.20pm today (Friday, March 8) we received a report via the ambulance service of an injured man on Fawcett Street in Sunderland city centre.
“Emergency services attended the scene where it was reported that the man had suffered injuries to his leg and shoulder consistent with being caused by a bladed article.
“The man – in his 30s – was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.
“Officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the public.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information should use the Report page of our website or call 101, quoting reference NP-20240308-0589.”