Police appeal after attack victim is knocked onto Metro lines

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have appealed for help after a man was attacked and knocked onto the lines at a Metro station.

Detectives have released images of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident last month.

Police say the man was in the area at the time

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At around 2.30pm on Saturday, February 3, police received a report of a man shouting towards another man who was taking pictures of the trains inside the station at Whitley Bay.

The offender has then proceeded to run at the man, swinging a punch at him, before knocking him onto the rails.

The victim – a man in his 50s – was able to climb free from the rails with minor injuries, however was left extremely shaken.

As part of their ongoing enquiries, officers have today, Thursday, March 14, issued an image of a man they would like to trace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was in the area at the time of the incident, and it is believed he may have information which could assist the investigation.