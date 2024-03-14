Police appeal after attack victim is knocked onto Metro lines

The victim was left 'extremely shaken'.
By Kevin Clark
Published 14th Mar 2024, 14:58 GMT
Police have appealed for help after a man was attacked and knocked onto the lines at a Metro station.

Detectives have released images of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident last month.

Police say the man was in the area at the time
At around 2.30pm on Saturday, February 3, police received a report of a man shouting towards another man who was taking pictures of the trains inside the station at Whitley Bay.

The offender has then proceeded to run at the man, swinging a punch at him, before knocking him onto the rails.

The victim – a man in his 50s – was able to climb free from the rails with minor injuries, however was left extremely shaken.

As part of their ongoing enquiries, officers have today, Thursday, March 14, issued an image of a man they would like to trace.

He was in the area at the time of the incident, and it is believed he may have information which could assist the investigation.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 013487R/24.

