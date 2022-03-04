The incident occurred at about 12.45pm on Monday (February 28) when a woman in her 40s was walking her dog along a path of the wooded area, near the rear gardens of properties on St Paul’s Drive.

The woman was approached by a man who attempted to grab her handbag, leading to a physical struggle, which resulted in the man pulling the woman’s hair as well as kicking her in the back and then leaving the scene empty handed.

The victim was taken to hospital as a precaution, after suffering injuries to both her face and knee and an investigation has now been launched into the robbery.

Police are appealing for help in finding the robber

Police have released a description of the attacker and are asking the public for help and information which may help track the man.

Detective Constable Leigh Booth, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an absolutely appalling incident and whoever is responsible should be ashamed of themselves.

“The victim in this case showed incredible bravery in an extraordinarily distressing situation, and we are committed to identifying the person who attacked her and bringing them to justice.

“The attacker is described as a white man, approximately 6’3 of slim or medium build. At the time of the offence, he was thought to be wearing dark clothing including a hoody which was up over his head, and a disposable black face mask. It is believed he had a Geordie accent.

“I am today asking anybody who was in that area or who saw anybody suspicious making off from that location to get in touch immediately. Your information, no matter how small or insignificant you feel it may be, could be the crucial piece in ensuring the woman’s attacker rightly has their day in court.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 024452C/22. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]

