Police appeal after alleged burglary in Sunderland

Police investigating a report of burglary in Sunderland have released an image of a man they’d like to speak to.

Northumbria Police said a man reportedly gained entry to a property in Dene Lane, Fulwell, between 12pm and 5pm on Friday, January 17..

Northumbria Police

A force spokesperson said the man reportedly took a sum of money and clothing before fleeing the area on foot.

They said: “Officers are investigating the report and as part of their ongoing enquiries, have today (Thursday) released an image of a man they’d like to speak to.

“He was in the area at the time the offence is believed to have taken place and may be able to assist with their enquiries.

“The man, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or report forms functions on the Force’s website.

“Anyone who can’t contact the force in these ways should call 101.

“Please quote reference number: NP-20250117-0826.”