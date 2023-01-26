Police appeal after 92-year-old woman injured in road incident in Sunderland
A 92-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was injured in a road incident in Sunderland.
Now police are appealing for anyone who may be able to help establish what happened to come forward.
The woman was walking on the A183 Chester Road in Shiney Row at about 3.20pm on Monday, January 16, when a car collided with her as she crossed the road near the junction with Windermere Crescent.
Driver remained at scene
She was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital suffering head injuries and a fractured ankle.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to assist police with their enquiries.
Officers are now appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision.
They are particularly interested to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage.
Witnesses should contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria website or by calling 101 quoting NP-20230116-0677.