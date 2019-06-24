Police after appeal after dance floor assault leaves victim with head and facial injuries
Detectives are appealing for help after an unprovoked assault left a man unconscious and with serious inuries.
The attack took place on the dance floor of a bar in Chester-le-Street last month.
Officers are appealing for information to help find the man responsible.
The incident took place at Chesters Wine Bar in Front Street at around 9.45pm on Friday, May 22.
The victim was on the dance floor when he was approached by a man who punched him to the head, knocking him unconscious.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The 39-year-old was taken to University Hospital of North Durham with head and facial injuries.
The man who attacked him is described as being bald, of stocky build and was wearing a blue t-shirt.
If you have information call PC Owen Buffrey on 101 quoting reference number 487 of May 31.