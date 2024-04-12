Further police activity at Roker Beach after human remains found in Sunderland
Officers have been seen back at Sunderland seafront as an investigation over human remains found on city beaches continues.
There have been a number of reports of suspected human remains at Roker and Sunderland beaches in recent months, the first of which was in February 2024.
Tests have found some of the bones found were human, and police have been treating the discoveries as ‘unexplained’.
Enquiries are ongoing and there has so far been no statement linking the discoveries.
Officers were seen back at the seafront on the evening of Thursday, April 11.
There have been rumours more human remains were reported, but this has not been confirmed by police.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "We have received reports of bones or suspected body parts being found at Seaburn and Roker beaches in Sunderland over recent weeks.
"We have now confirmed that some of these are human and we are currently treating the discoveries as unexplained.
"Enquiries remain ongoing and we anticipate it will take some time before we are able to provide any further updates.
"Anyone with concerns or information can report these to police using the 'Report' page of our website.”