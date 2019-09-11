Plea for information after mobility scooter stolen from Sunderland home
Police have released an image of a man they would like to trace after a mobility scooter was stolen in Sunderland.
Police received a report of a burglary on Hollinside Road after a resident returned to find someone had been inside their property.
The victim also found that his mobility scooter had been stolen in the incident, which happened shortly before 6pm on Friday, July 26.
The missing scooter is light blue in colour with a black leather seat and black handle bars.
An investigation was launched and police have now identified a man they hope to speak to in connection with the incident.
He was seen in the area at the time of the alleged offence and could have information that can assist officers with their inquiries.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, are asked to contact 101 quoting the reference number 956 260719 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.