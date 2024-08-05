Plans for a new 20-metre-high mast to improve 5G connectivity on Wearside have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a site at Anthony Road in the city’s St Chad’s ward.

The land sits adjacent to the former Farringdon Social Club site which, in recent years, has been redeveloped into business units.

Plans from Cornerstone Telecommunications aim to install a 20-metre-high monopole with supporting antennas and other equipment on land near the shopping centre’s car park.

Proposed site for new 5G mast installation off Anthony Road, Sunderland. Credit: Google Maps

A supporting statement submitted with the application notes a “new streetworks site is required as the existing telecoms site which currently serves the area is unable to accommodate upgraded equipment due to technical constraints”.

Those behind the scheme said a “replacement monopole is required” and that it is “not possible for the new pole to be positioned in the footprint of the existing monopole due to structural considerations and to ensure the integrity of the mast’s foundation”.

New plans were proposed at the Anthony Road site as the “most viable solution to meet the demand for coverage”.

It was noted that the development aimed to provide “improved coverage to the surrounding area for two operators” and that a “simple design solution” was being proposed to “mitigate visual impact and prevent harm to the local environment”.

The supporting statement added: “In terms of the height of the proposed structure, it is acknowledged that the mast would be taller than the existing street furniture and trees.

“This is necessary as the site is proposed to provide 5G services.

“5G uses higher frequencies which do not propagate through material and potential obstructions as well as lower frequencies (such as 4G), thus there is a need to ensure that antennas are able to over-sail surrounding buildings and trees, enabling the required coverage to reach the required extent of the target area.

“A monopole at 20m ensures that this is achieved.

“The provision of new 5G coverage is a public benefit and one that should be considered favourably within the planning balance”.

It was also noted that the height of the installation was needed to “accommodate multiple technologies in one installation”, which are “stacked on top of each other”.

The supporting statement adds: “The mast is located within the area it is designed to serve in a location where it is not directly adjacent [to] any houses and benefits from the mixed-use nature of the area.

“The new site needs to be within close proximity to the existing in order to maintain and improve upon existing network coverage pattern and provide new 5G services to this area of Sunderland”.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made by Sunderland City Council’s planning department later this year.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01439/TEX