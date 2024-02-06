Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More police officers, a force-wide motorbike anti-social behaviour unit and even the possibility of reopening new police stations have moved a step closer.

The news comes after Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, announced a financial agreement has been reached for the initiatives to go ahead after public backing to raise taxes to fund the investment needed.

More police officers could soon be on the streets of the North East.

In January, Kim McGuinness launched a public consultation where she outlined frontline investment plans for Northumbria Police – plans that would only be possible with a small rise to the precept – the part of the local tax bill that goes towards policing.

At the start of the year, the Commissioner warned that twelve million pounds in funding needed to be found by the Force due to rising costs and increasing pressures and hit out at Central Government for always ‘falling short’ when it comes to police funding, particularly for the Northumbria Police force area.

Responding to the consultation, 71% of those surveyed said they supported a rise to the precept with 62% backing a rise by the full amount of 72p a month for a Band A property.

Those that chose the maximum precept increase cited that it was important that the force remained well-resourced and would not want to see policing numbers in the region even further reduced.

Many respondents also acknowledge that it should be Government who funds this increase, not taxpayers, but accepted they could afford the increase in return for improved policing response.

The increase has today (Febraury 6) been backed and signed off by the Northumbria Police and Crime Panel.

Commissioner McGuinness said: “Northumbria Police has not received any extra funds from Government to cover the impact of rising bills. We’re being forced to find much needed finances elsewhere, in part, by asking local residents.

“Fortunately, the majority have been supportive, acknowledging the pressures and the need for investment. I am also very understanding of those who weren’t in favour – whose family budgets are tight enough and who don’t believe money to rescue a public service should be coming from their purse. I get that completely and I wish I had more choice on the matter.”

“While I know the precept rise is the right decision, it’s a decision I make reluctantly especially as so many are facing their own financial struggles, particularly in our region.

"At the same time, people want to see more officers out on the streets, they want more staff investigating crime, they want even more done to tackle motorbike disorder – and we now have the green light to deliver all this to help fight crime in our region.”