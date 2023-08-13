Police are investigating what officers describe as a 'targeted attack' at a pub which involved two pigs heads being left at the scene before the offenders fled.

Police were called to the Coach and Horses in Birtley, at 6.45am on Saturday, August 12, that a vehicle had pulled up and a number of people caused damage.

The offenders left two pigs heads at the scene before leaving the area.

A Nothumbria Police spokesperson said: "No one was injured but officers are taking the incident incredibly seriously and an investigation has been launched.

"The scene has since been cleaned and police remain in the area, carrying out a range of enquiries to establish the full circumstances and to identify those responsible.

"Police are also asking for anyone with information that may assist the investigation to come forward as soon as possible.

"Disorder of this nature will not be tolerated and anyone found to be involved will be dealt with robustly."

The force added: "While enquiries are at an early stage, it is not believed there is any wider risk to the public.

"We are also aware that images are being circulated on social media and we would urge people not to speculate, and please share any photographs with police to assist the investigation."

Anyone with information can call 101, or use the ‘Tell us Something page on the force's website, quoting log NP-20230812-0270.