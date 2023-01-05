Pigeon fancier left with fractured jaw after armed attacker pounced at allotment

The victim had been feeding birds in his pigeon loft when he was attacked by Lee Little, who was wearing orange high vis clothing, a cap, sunglasses, hoodie and carrying a knife.

Newcastle Crown Court heard after a violent struggle he was left with two fractures to his lower jaw, wounds to the top of his head, bruising and on a liquid diet for weeks.

The victim said in an impact statement: "This was a totally unprovoked attack. No person should have to go through that."

Lee Little.

He added that the attack had such an impact on himself and his family that his work was affected and he eventually sold the pigeon loft.

Prosecutor Anthony Pettengell told the court the victim had been tending to his birds at the allotments on Corporation Road, Sunderland, at around 5.30am on May 11 last year.

Mr Pettengell said: "A man arrived, wearing orange high vis, cap, sunglasses, hoodie.

"Mr Little started to fight, trying to get him in a choke hold. Punches were thrown on both sides."

The court heard the victim had tried to run towards his van but was chased by Little, who was "under the influence of something" and carrying the knife.

The victim then blacked out and woke up in the pigeon left, being helped by someone.

Little, 37, of Moor close, Sunderland, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and having a bladed article.

Mr Recorder Jonathan Sandiford KC sentenced him to 43 months behind bars and a restraining order to keep him away from the victim.

The court heard Little, who has previous convictions for violence, claimed he had been wrongly accused of carrying out a burglary shortly before theallotment attack and thought people were looking for him.

Little was later the victim of a machete attack, which the judge said sounded "suspiciously like gang related activity".

The judge said Little was "under the influence of something" at the time he carried out the assault but it is unclear what.