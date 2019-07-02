Pictures show scale of fly tipping in Sunderland as four people are fined during council clamp down
A commercial fridge is among items fly tipped in Sunderland as four people are fined.
Four people have been fined almost £900 as Sunderland City Council continues its clamp down against fly tipping.
The Echo launched its Clean Streets campaign last year, to support the council in its drive to keep Sunderland tidy.Here’s the latest fines residents have received:A £350 fixed penalty notice to the owner of a Roker takeaway after a commercial fridge was found dumped in a back lane behind Roker Avenue. When questioned, the takeaway owner said he had put it out in the back lane in the hope that someone would take it away free of charge.
A resident fined clearance charges of £95 after the waste he paid a scrap metal dealer £30 to dispose of was found dumped and scattered on the grass near Silksworth ski slope.
A Hendon householder issued with a £150 fixed penalty notice for dumping a white plastic sheet and black bin bag in the back lane of Cairo Street, round the corner from her Tel-el-Kebir Road home.
A pizza shop owner served with a £300 fixed penalty notice after failing to produce the paperwork to prove he was disposing of his waste lawfully. This followed a succession of black bin bags, traced back to his Stockton Road business, being found dumped in the back lane of Howarth Street/Gilsland Street, Millfield, over a two week period. This action was made possible thanks to the help of a Millfield resident who by reporting the fly tipping incidents helped the council to take action.
Councillor Amy Wilson, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: "We can and we will fine anyone who blights our city by dumping their rubbish rather than disposing of it responsibly.
"And we would appeal anyone who sees anyone fly tipping to report it to us, like the resident who reported the bags dumped in Millfield, so that we can take action against those responsible.
"We all want to live in a clean, green and attractive city but that's something we can only hope to achieve by all working together to look after our city."
To report fly tipping anonymously click here.