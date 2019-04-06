Pictures show large 'cannabis grows' shut down by police

A large quantity of cannabis has been seized by police from three properties in the Easington area.

The three 'grows', which were located in North Crescent, Easington Street and George Avenue, were discovered due to local intelligence.

Cannabis 'grows' were found in three properties in Easington. Picture by Easington Neighbourhood Policing Team

The Easington Neighbourhood Policing Team were able to shut down the three large 'cannabis' grows.

Pictures, issued by Durham Constabulary, show the amount of cannabis found at the three properties.

A spokesman for Easington Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "A week of action has resulted in three large cannabis grows in the Easington area being shut down.

"A large amount of compost found at the properties has been donated to Easington Colliery Parish."

Picture by Easington Neighbourhood Policing Team

A large quantity of cannabis was found. Picture by Easington Neighbourhood Policing Team