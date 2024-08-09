Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the violent disorder in Sunderland on August 2.

Paul Williams | Northumbria Police

Dean Groenewald, 32, of no fixed abode, Paul Williams, 45, of Esdale, Sunderland, and Liam Doeg, 33, of Tatham Street, Sunderland, appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside this morning, Friday, August 9.

They each pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder, and Doeg also admitted burglary.

The trio have been remanded in custody until their sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, August 15.

It comes as officers continued with their efforts carrying out arrest enquiries across the North East, after obtaining footage of Williams threatening and pushing officers, and Doeg throwing missiles before stealing from a nearby vape shop.

Dean Vincent Groenewald. | Northumbria Police

Groenewald was also sighted throwing bricks during the large-scale disorder.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “This is another brilliant result in our investigation, bringing our total number of convictions to nine. “I hope this sends a strong message to our communities that violent disorder will not be tolerated – those involved won’t get away with it, and we’ll use every tactic at our disposal to bring offenders before the courts.”

Det Chief Insp Barr added: “We’d also like to remind people to continue sharing any information with us which they think may assist our investigation.

Liam Steven Doeg. | Northumbria Police

“Your support could prove invaluable as we look to get these despicable offenders off the streets.”

A force spokesperson added: “Anyone who has any information to assist in identifying those responsible should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

“Alternatively, for those unable to contact police online, call 101.

“Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with the investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online at: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)”