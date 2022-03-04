Pick-up driver caused horror smash that killed Normandy hero and fellow WW2 veteran on way home from Sunderland museum trip

Jamie Lawson, now 22, lost control of his Wall Steed vehicle as he took a left hand bend on the A697, in Northumberland and veered into a Darcia Duster containing Pearl Smith, James Johnston and two carers, who were travelling in the opposite direction.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the group had been on a trip to the Land, Sea and Air Museum in Sunderland and were on their way back to their care home in Wooler, Northumberland, on October 4 2019.

The two 96-year-olds died as a result of the crash and the carers suffered "life changing" injuries including broken and fractured bones, which will have"permanent repercussions".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Lawson.

Lawson's passenger, who was going through the selection process for the SAS, also suffered "life changing" injuries that cost him his job and havepermanently changed his life.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Mr Johnston's daughter said her father had been a pathfinder for the Normandy Landings, for which he was awarded France's highest honour, the Legion d'Honneur.

The decorated officer also served in Asia before he left the army in 1958 and he joined the MOD as a police officer.

After his retirement in 1985 he dedicated time to his passion for running and would regularly compete in marathons across the world when he was well into his 80s.

Mr Johnston had been due to take part in a D-Day parade in Sunderland, where he was going to be guest of honour.

Ms Smith was also a world war veteran and was in the Woman's Auxiliary Air Force.

Lawson, of Aydon Crescent, Corbridge, Northumberland, admitted two charges of causing death by careless driving.

The court heard the works vehicle he was driving had some underinflated tyres, which was unlikely to have caused him to lose control but could have made itdifficult to regain.

Judge Paul Sloan QC said while Lawson was not travelling at grossly excessive speed, or over the limit, he was "in too much of a hurry" on the road.

The judge said Lawson's driving was not dangerous but "fell below what would be expected of a competent and careful driver".

Judge Sloan added: "I stress, not for one moment did you intend the catastrophic consequences which ensued.

"What occurred was not intentional or even reckless, in the legal sense but it was careless.

"There was an error of judgement on your part, rather than deliberate bad driving."

Lawson was sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with 100 hours unpaid work and a four month curfew from 7pm to 6am.

He has been banned from the roads for 18 months.

Judge Sloan told Lawson: "Lives have been shattered as a result of your lack of care.

"No sentence I am permitted by law to impose upon you could even begin to ease the pain and suffering of the multiple surviving victims in this case.

"You will have to live for the rest of your life in the knowledge of the devastation you have wreaked."

The court heard Lawson lost his own father in a motorcyle crash when he was young.

He has a good work record, has never been in trouble before and the judge accepted his remorse is genuine.

Richard Herrmann, defending, said Lawson was just 19 at the time of the crash and had passed his driving test at age 17.

Mr Herrmann said Lawson is "devastated" by what happened.