A grieving family has released a photograph of motorcyclist Graeme Berry who sadly died following a road traffic incident in in Hetton-le-Hole.

Graeme, 37, from Sunderland, died after the collision involving a silver Yamaha motorbike in the South Hetton Road area of Easington Lane.

Graeme Berry.

Northumbria Police said officers were called at around 8.10pm on Friday, April 19, to a report that a motorbike was travelling along South Hetton Road when – for reasons yet to be established – it collided with a pedestrian island.

Emergency services attended the scene and, despite the efforts of paramedics, Graeme was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The force said Graeme’s next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Police have also confirmed as part of investigations that the rider of a second vehicle, a man in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has since been released on police bail.

Sergeant John Sanderson from Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “As ever, our thoughts remain with Graeme’s family who have had to come to terms with the tragic loss of their loved one.

“We will continue to conduct a thorough investigation and find answers for the questions they will undoubtedly have.

“As part of that investigation, we’re looking for the public’s help to establish what happened in the moments leading up to the collision.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have any CCTV or dashcam footage of South Hetton Road around 8pm that evening, or from anyone who was in the area at the time.

