Police investigating an alleged sexual assault in Sunderland have released an image of a man they would like to trace.

Northumbria Police

Officers received a report that between 4am and 4.30am on Saturday, June 15, a man approached a woman outside the Cooper Rose pub, in Albion Place in the city centre.

It was reported that the man exposed himself and sexually assaulted the victim before leaving the scene, Northumbria Police said.

Officers launched an investigation and have now released an image of a man who they would like to speak to.

He was in the area at the time and officers believe he may have information which could assist in their enquiries, the force said.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police by sending a DM on social media, using the live chat on the Force website or by going to the "Tell us about" page on the Northumbria Police website.

Please quote crime reference number 069635N/24.