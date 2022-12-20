Adam Findlay, 21, of Bewick Park, Wallsend, North Tyneside, was witnessed getting into a verbal dispute with a man outside a bar in Albion Place.

The incident led to his arrest on a drunk and disorderly charge on Saturday, December 3 – his third such offence, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck told the hearing Findlay admitted to police after his arrest he had lost the not-insignificant sum of money.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

She added: “He does have similar matters on his record, one fairly recently. It was in a pub doorway, and he was witnessed being drunk and disorderly.”

Findlay defending himself when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court this week.

The 21-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly, confirmed he worked as a salesman for a national mobile phone firm.

He said: “Life is hard, and at the time I’d had a bit to drink and I’d lost a substantial amount of money. There was no malicious intent meant.

“In terms of the drunk and disorderly, if the police were a bit more understanding and helpful towards the situation, perhaps it could have calmed the situation down.”

Magistrates fined Findlay £153, with £85 court costs and a £61 victim surcharge.

