Phone pest called police 14 times in one day to report non-existent incidents - including naked neighbour

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In one chat, Charlotte Davies, 51, claimed a neighbour was parading around naked outside.

Police who attended after the last call on Sunday, May 29, caught her with a man she was banned from being with while drunk.

And they found the accused neighbour to be fully clothed and posing no threat to public decency, prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik said.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She told magistrates in South Tyneside that Davies made the calls despite being subject to a community protection notice (CPN).

It was imposed in May 2020 because of repeated 999 calls she was making while drunk.

Davies was doing so in the presence of a named man which was leading to allegations of domestic abuse by each against the other.

The CPN prohibits her from making a 999 call when intoxicated and when there is no emergency response required.

It also requires her not to abuse police officers or to be with the same man while drunk.

Mrs Yanes Hellevik added: “Between 3.29am and 11.24pm, she called the police 14 times across five separate incidents.

“All were deemed to be insubstantial and didn’t warrant a police response. When police attended, there was nothing happening.

“She was sitting in the living room and was heavily under the influence of alcohol.

“She was hostile and said there had been an issue with a neighbour, that he had run around naked. He was fully clothed.”

Davies, of South View Terrace, Chilton Moor, pleaded guilty to charges of persistently making use of a public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety and failing to comply with a CPN.

She has 28 previous convictions, including multiple offences of misuse of communications.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said Davies entered repeated cycles of getting drunk, being arrested and getting support around alcohol – then falling off the wagon.

He added: “She has little recollection of these telephone calls. It’s a cry for help.

“She had lapsed back into binge drinking. She recognises she needs help.”

Davies was sentenced to a 12-month community order, with 25 rehabilitation days and six months of alcohol treatment.