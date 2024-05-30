Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Blake

A professional golfer has been put behind bars for sex offences he committed more than three decades ago.

Andrew Blake targeted his victim on multiple occasions from when she was a primary school pupil and he was a "bigger and stronger" teenager.

The PGA ace denied indecent assault charges and claimed his accuser was a "loose canon" who had made up lies about him for no reason.

But the now 52-year-old was convicted by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court, who believed in the woman's truthfulness and in his guilt.

The court heard the victim suffered "severe psychological harm" as a result of the offences, which happened when Blake was living in the Washington area.

Blake, who is currently suspended from the Professional Golfers' Association, is now likely to be removed and is unlikely to ever work in the field again.

Judge Julie Clemitson today jailed the golfer, of Parc Pentywyn, Deganwy, Conwy, Wales, for three years and said he must sign the sex offenders register for life.

The judge said was bound by sentencing guidelines relating to young people and the penalties that would have been available at the time of the offences.

Judge Clemitson told Blake: "It is much less than it would have been had the offences been committed more recently and been committed by you entirely as an adult."

The judge said the victim's detailed impact statement described her "constant struggle just to carry on living" but that she also showed her strength of character and determination.

The court heard the victim appeared outwardly to be have become a successful, sociable woman but the judge added: "She struggled with what you did for (more than 30) years, put on a brave face for the outside world and pretended she was alright."

Prosecutor David Povall told the court "every aspect" of the victim's life has been affected in some way by what Blake did.

But he added: "She addresses the defendant directly in the affirmation she feels from the jury having been sure of her truthfulness and his guilt."

Duncan Bould, defending, handed in 11 testimonials to Blake's positive character and said he was supported in court by a number of family members.

Mr Bould added: "It's only a matter of time, I expect, that following today's hearing his status within the PGA, which is presently suspended, will be removed.

"He's not going to ever be able to return to the kind of work that has been his work throughout the whole of his adult life."

Mr Bould said that although Blake's offending continued when he crossed into adulthood, he was still an immature and inexperienced young man and added: "At least 30 years have passed now, when he's lived what looks like an exemplary life.

"There have been at least 30 years without any kind of offending."