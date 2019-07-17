Petrol station staff threatened with knife in late night robbery
Staff at a South Shields petrol station were threatened with a blade in a terrifying late night robbery.
Now police have released an image of a man they would like to trace.
At about 3.20am on June 24, a man entered the Moor Lane petrol station in Harton and threatened the cashier before stealing cash from the till and making off towards Sunderland Road.
Nobody was injured, but the employee was left shaken following the incident.
An investigation has been launched to locate those responsible, and police have now identified a man they would like to speak to.
He was known to have been in that location at the time of the offence and could have information that can assist officers with the investigation.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, should contact 101 quoting reference 80 24619 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email the officer in charge at 8699@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.