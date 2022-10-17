Luke Joyce, 27, from Essex Place, Peterlee, also faces a string of other charges following the incident in Quarrington Hill, on the outskirts of Durham, at around 7pm on September 21.

Durham Police have now said in a statement: “Last month, thieves stole a Vauxhall Vectra car from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while a two-year-old child was sitting in the rear of the vehicle.

“The car was later found abandoned in the nearby village of Ludworth. The girl was unharmed.

Luke Joyce, 27, has appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court after he was charged with kidnap and a string of other alleged offences.

“On Thursday night, Luke Joyce was arrested and appeared before Peterlee Magistrates’ Court the following day charged with kidnap, theft, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.