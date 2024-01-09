News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Pet put to sleep after horrific dog attack in Sunderland street

The animal's owner was left 'distressed and shaken'.

By Kevin Clark
Published 9th Jan 2024, 12:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested and a dog seized after a pet had to be destroyed after an horrific attack in Sunderland.

The Jack Russell/Springer cross had to be put to sleep on the advice of a vet after the incident in Shaftoe Road, Springwell Estate, on Saturday morning, January 6.

The incident occurred in Shaftoe Road on Saturday morningThe incident occurred in Shaftoe Road on Saturday morning
The incident occurred in Shaftoe Road on Saturday morning
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed a man had been arrested and released on bail: “Police received a report that, at around 10.30am on Saturday, January 6, a dog has attacked another dog in the Shaftoe Road area of Sunderland.

"Sadly, the dog, a Jack Russell/Springer Spaniel cross, sustained life-threatening injuries and was put to sleep on the advice of a vet.

"The dog’s owner, a woman in her 70s, was left distressed and shaken by the altercation.

"Officers attended the scene where – in agreement with the owner – the dog in question was seized by police in order to ensure the safety of the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control in a public place. He was released on police bail as enquires continue.

"While further assessment will be carried out, officers believe the dog to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

"Police remain in the area to offer reassurance and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Related topics:Police