Pet put to sleep after horrific dog attack in Sunderland street
The animal's owner was left 'distressed and shaken'.
A man has been arrested and a dog seized after a pet had to be destroyed after an horrific attack in Sunderland.
The Jack Russell/Springer cross had to be put to sleep on the advice of a vet after the incident in Shaftoe Road, Springwell Estate, on Saturday morning, January 6.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed a man had been arrested and released on bail: “Police received a report that, at around 10.30am on Saturday, January 6, a dog has attacked another dog in the Shaftoe Road area of Sunderland.
"Sadly, the dog, a Jack Russell/Springer Spaniel cross, sustained life-threatening injuries and was put to sleep on the advice of a vet.
"The dog’s owner, a woman in her 70s, was left distressed and shaken by the altercation.
"Officers attended the scene where – in agreement with the owner – the dog in question was seized by police in order to ensure the safety of the public.
"A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control in a public place. He was released on police bail as enquires continue.
"While further assessment will be carried out, officers believe the dog to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.
"Police remain in the area to offer reassurance and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."