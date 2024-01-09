Pet put to sleep after horrific dog attack in Sunderland street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested and a dog seized after a pet had to be destroyed after an horrific attack in Sunderland.

The Jack Russell/Springer cross had to be put to sleep on the advice of a vet after the incident in Shaftoe Road, Springwell Estate, on Saturday morning, January 6.

The incident occurred in Shaftoe Road on Saturday morning

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed a man had been arrested and released on bail: “Police received a report that, at around 10.30am on Saturday, January 6, a dog has attacked another dog in the Shaftoe Road area of Sunderland.

"Sadly, the dog, a Jack Russell/Springer Spaniel cross, sustained life-threatening injuries and was put to sleep on the advice of a vet.

"The dog’s owner, a woman in her 70s, was left distressed and shaken by the altercation.

"Officers attended the scene where – in agreement with the owner – the dog in question was seized by police in order to ensure the safety of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control in a public place. He was released on police bail as enquires continue.

"While further assessment will be carried out, officers believe the dog to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.