Pest given restraining order to stay away from two women she hassled

Lisa Urwin, 42, was ordered to steer clear of her frightened victims for a year by magistrates in South Tyneside.

Urwin, of Glendale Avenue, Usworth, approached them six weeks apart in unprovoked episodes of aggression and unpleasantness.

One target was with a child when the offender came near and played up, leaving both fearful of running into her again.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

She did so after being asked by the mum to stop swearing in public, prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty said.

The court heard the incidents took place on Mondays, on January 3 and February 14.

Of the first flare up, Mrs O’Hegarty revealed: “The woman was the victim of abuse from the defendant.

“The defendant was shouting, ‘I’m going to smash your window’.”

And Mrs O’Hegarty said Urwin made another threat to property during her second case of abuse.

The prosecutor added: “The defendant was banging on her front window and trying to gain entry into the property.

“The woman was the victim of threatening behaviour. It came after she asked her to stop swearing in the street.”

In a victim statement read to the court, the mum said Urwin’s abuse had left her child concerned about being outside for fear the defendant would appear.

And the second woman said her run-in with Unwin had impacted negatively on her.

The court heard Urwin has two previous convictions, the last a public order offence in September.

She pleaded guilty to two charges of causing harassment, alarm or distress.

Sandra Fife, defending, said: “My client had been consuming alcohol. She doesn’t have a lot of history.

“I know she does have quite a lot of issues in the background with her mental health.”

Magistrates sentenced Urwin to a 12-month community order, with 25 rehabilitation days.

She was fined £100, with a £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.