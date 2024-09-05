Pervert pensioner jailed after second child pornography conviction

A pensioner caught with child abuse images while on a suspended prison term for accessing similar sickening material is now behind bars.

Ronald Perry was allowed to keep his freedom in 2020 after being snared with a vile haul of illegal pictures and videos.

Newcastle Crown Court heard during a home visit by the police in October 2022, as part of his ongoing supervision, officers seized a computer tablet, which contained 131 child abuse images and 157 prohibited images.

During another visit, in May this year, while Perry was still under investigation for the 2022 offences, police seized a phone which contained pseudo images of children, as well as a stealth knife and a knuckle duster knife, which are both illegal weapons.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister said Perry had not told the authorities that he owned the tablet or mobile phone devices, which he was bound to by the terms of a sexual harm prevention order imposed by the court in 2020.

Perry, 76, of Saint Albans Street, Sunderland, admitted three charges of making indecent images of children, two of making pseudo images of children and one of possessing prohibited images.

He also pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place in relation to the knives, which he claimed were ornamental and two of breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

Judge Robert Spragg sentenced Perry to a total of 39 months behind bars, with lifelong sex offender registration and sexual harm prevention order requirements and warned ‘sentences will simply get longer and longer’ if he keeps offending.

Jamie Adams, defending, said Perry had poor health and mobility, which were deteriorating and he faced further medical tests.

Mr Adams added: “He is determined to co-operate in future with any help offered to him.”