Pervert jailed after being snared by on-line paedophile-hunting group

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pervert is behind bars after sending sexually explicit pictures and videos of himself to what he thought was a teenage girl.

John Hudson began messaging the girl, who told him she was 13, on an anonymous online messaging site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 64-year-old also used WhatsApp to send the girl explicit pictures and videos of him performing sex acts on himself, encouraging the young girl to do the same.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Hudson

Hudson was caught trying to arrange to meet the girl - who was actually a decoy from an online paedophile hunting group - in June this year and arrested by police.

Officers from East Durham CID immediately launched an investigation, working a 15-hour shift to gather enough evidence to charge and remand Hudson with child sex offences.

Hudson, of Horden, was charged with attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admitted the offences and appeared at Durham Crown Court yesterday, Monday September 4, where he was jailed for 32 months.

He was also issued with a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offender register for life.

Detective Inspector Darren Wild, from East Durham CID, said: "Hudson knew from the outset that he was talking to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl and immediately set about grooming her for his own sexual gratification.

"He is clearly a danger to children, so I am pleased he has been sentenced to time behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to pass on my appreciation to everyone involved in this investigation, in particular those officers who worked solidly from 8am to midnight to ensure Hudson was quickly charged, remanded and put before the courts, protecting further children from harm."

If you suspect a child is suffering from abuse, call police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.