A pervert caught with a sickening child abuse "game" on his phone has been put behind bars.

Ross Morton was on a suspended prison sentence for having child abuse images when police visited his home in November 2022 and saw a suspicious file on his mobile.

Newcastle Crown Court heard an examination of the device revealed the file contained an animated game where the character of a father can sexually abuse his daughter.

Prosecutor Laura Miller told the court: "It was an animated role-play game where the player assumed the character of the father and can instigate sexual activity with their daughter, thereby creating pseudo indecent images of children."

Morton's phone also contained 29 category A child abuse images, which is the most serious, seven category B, 747 category C and 412 prohibited images.

The court heard the children featured in the illegal images were between the ages of six and 10.

When Morton was arrested in June he had software installed on his laptop which enabled private browsing, which he was banned from using.

He also had a another phone and a bank card, which he had not registered with the police as per requirements of a sexual harm prevention order.

Morton, 31, of Featherstone Street, Roker, Sunderland, admitted three charges of making indecent images of children, one of possessing prohibited images, three breaches of a sexual harm prevention order and one of failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements.

The court heard at time of the offences he was on a suspended sentence imposed in April 2021 for indecent images offences.

Morton was sentenced to a total of 33 months behind bars and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

He also has to abide by a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years.

Vic Laffey, defending, said Morton had not been given the opportunity to complete probation service courses imposed as part of his last sentence.

Mr Laffey added: "He pleaded guilty at an early opportunity and is entitled to credit.

"He understands the position he is in."