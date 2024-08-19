Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A married man who had vile online sex chat with two undercover police officers he thought were children has been put behind bars.

Christopher Harrison was wanted on a warrant after he failed to appear in court for speaking to a 13-year-old girl online when he arranged to visit a 14-year-old for sex.

Northumbria Police.

Newcastle Crown Court heard neither of the schoolgirls were real and the profiles had been set up by undercover officers who posed as underage teens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first conversation took place on Snapchat between April and May 2023 and Harrison believed he was speaking to a 13-year-old when he sent graphic videos and sexual

messages He was arrested and bailed to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates Court on April 23 this year but failed to attend and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Just two days later, on April 25, Harrison told a 14-year-old's profile on Kik social media that she was "canny hot", referred to himself as a "perv".

He made arrangements to meet the schoolgirl at her home for sex and asked where he could buy condoms but told police when he was arrested on April 26 he would never have gone through with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison, 42, of Pinewood Street, Fencehouses, Sunderland, admitted two charges of attempted sexual communication with a child, two of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act, one of arranging the commission of a child sex offence and one of sending an image with intent to cause alarm, distress or humiliation.

Judge Tim Gittins sentenced him to 42 months with lifelong sex offender registration and sexual harm prevention order requirements.

Judge Gittins told him: "As you now know, despite you believing that you were in contact with young girls aged 13 and 14, in fact both profiles had been set up by undercover police officers and no such girls existed.

"Nonetheless, it is clear that the risk of harm had they been real was very high indeed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Routledge, defending, said: "He struggles himself to explain to me, the probation officer and the court as to how this all came about.

"He's ashamed, he's embarrassed."

Mr Routledge said Harrison was a full-time window fitter, working around the country, but had to stop work due to his wife's health problems