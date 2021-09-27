Person suffers eye injury after a reports of fight involving 'large group' at Guide Post Inn in Ryhope
Police were called to the Guide Post Inn in the Ryhope area of Sunderland on Sunday evening after receiving reports of an ongoing fight.
Officers were called to the pub on Ryhope Street South at around 7.15pm on Sunday, September 26, after receiving reports that a large group of individuals were fighting inside a pub.
It is understood that the incident had begun inside the Guide Post Inn however the disagreement between the group then continued out onto the street.
Police attended the scene and spoke to one victim who had suffered injuries to his eye – his condition remains unknown at this time.
By the time that officers had arrived at the scene, they said a number of individuals who had been involved in the incident had already left.
Police are now asking any members of the public who may have witnessed or have any information relating to the incident to come forward and get in touch with them.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 7.15pm yesterday (Sunday) we received a report of a fight ongoing at the Guide Post Inn, Sunderland.
“It was reported that a large group of individuals were fighting inside the premises, before the disagreement continued in the street.
“Officers attended and spoke to one victim who suffered injuries to his eye. A number of those involved had already left the scene.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident can contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ of our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 106182B/21.”