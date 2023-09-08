Watch more videos on Shots!

A pensioner was tricked out of £45 after reports of suspected bogus sellers targeting elderly residents in Wearside, police have said.

Police have asked the public to remain vigilant after the incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 2.30pm yesterday (September 7), police were alerted by a member of the public that a male had been knocking on doors trying to sell a range of items at inflated prices.

"The male had been seen going to a number of houses in the Houghton-le-Spring area and asking homeowners whether they would like to buy cleaning and pet products.

"However, after officers learnt a suspect had entered a pensioner’s home and a family member tricked into handing over £45, an investigation was launched to locate the seller."

Police have urged residents to be vigilant – and also to check in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.

Detective Inspector John Hopkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “This report is very concerning, and a number of enquiries are ongoing to locate all parties involved.

“I would ask that the public please make themselves aware of this type of scam and talk to their loved ones – particularly those who are elderly or who may live alone.

“Fraudsters often prey on the most vulnerable in our communities and will go door-to-door trying to secure a quick win. They can be very persistent and persuasive when at the door of somebody who is elderly or vulnerable – so I’d urge caution and vigilance.

“If someone turns up at your door unannounced and is acting suspiciously, do not hand over any money, say you are not interested and lock the door. We would ask anyone who believes they have been targeted in this way to always report it to police as soon as possible.”

Det Insp Hopkins added: “As ever, we would also ask the wider public, including businesses, to ensure doors, windows and properties are kept secure and valuables out of view.”

Officers will remain in the area in the coming days to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance, the force said.