Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Sunderland hit and run
A man has suffered serious injuries after a suspected hit-and-run collision in Sunderland.
Now Northumbria Police have appealed for anyone who can help with the investigation into the incident shortly before midnight last night to come forward.
The collision occurred in Church Street North, in Monkwearmouth, at about 11.55pm.
Police received reports that a car had collided with a male pedestrian before leaving the scene.
Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to hospital, where he remains with serious injuries.
A number of witnesses have reported seeing two hatchback type cars leaving the area following the collision and officers are keen to trace the drivers of both of those vehicles and any passengers.
A Northumbria Police statement said: “We already have extensive CCTV of the area, including footage of the incident, but we are asking any members of the public who witnessed this collision, or who were in the area at the time and may have extra dashcam footage, to get in touch.
“Your information, no matter how small or insignificant you feel it may be, could be crucial in finding those responsible.
WWe are currently reviewing the CCTV footage of the incident, and our appeal to any driver or passenger involved in the incident is to make themselves known to officers and hand themselves in to their nearest police station as soon as possible.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220819-1251.