Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in collision at A19 and Chester Road junction in Sunderland

Northumbria Police say a black Citroen Berlingo collided with a male pedestrian on the A19 northbound slip road at the junction with the A183 Chester Road at about 7.20pm on Saturday, December 3.

The driver of the car remained at the scene following the collision and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

The pedestrian, aged in his 40s, is currently in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for information.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident as well as those who have dash cam footage to come forward.