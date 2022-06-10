'Peacemaker' knocked unconscious after mass disorder in Sunderland city centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of three people ended up on the ground during the violence at Vine Place in Sunderland in the early hours of March 20 2020.

CCTV captured a violent argument involving multiple people and several pockets of violence, involving pushes, punches and kicks.

Newcastle Crown Court heard a number of those captured on the footage have not been identified or arrested.

Patrick Duggan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three men who were identified have now been given suspended sentences for their part in what happened.

Judge Edward Bindloss said: "This was disorder involving multiple people, it was 4am, there were several sites of violence, three people were put to the ground, punches and kicks were thrown and it was a sustained incident.

"Significant fear was engendered."

Patrick Duggan, 25, of Robert Street, Sunderland, admitted affray and was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm after a trial.

John Duggan.

The court heard he ran up and punched a man once from behind, which knocked him unconscious and left him with two fractures to his frontal bone.

The victim said his confidence was knocked by what happened and it had a significant impact on him.

Judge Bindloss said there was no evidence of the victim using violence himself and added: "He seemed to be a peacemaker."

Duggan was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years, with 200 hours unpaid work and rehabiltation requirements.

Liam Jones.

His brother John Duggan, 29, of Solar House, Sunderland, admitted affray, having an offensive weapon in relation to a stanley knife, which was not produced during the violence and criminal damage to a police cell.

He was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with 100 hours unpaid work.

Liam Jones, 30, of Donnison Gardens, Sunderland, admitted affray, possessing a small amount of amphetamine and having a metal bar during an unrelated incident.

He was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements.