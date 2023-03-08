Passenger who sexually assaulted female on coach had knife in his suitcase

Waleed Ali, 47, was traveling on a coach to the Sunderland area in summer 2022 when he targeted his victim.

Teesside Crown Court heard Ali, who has a previous conviction for sexual assault, was also found in possession of a knife when he was stopped by officers.

Uzma Khan, prosecuting, said that the female initially felt what she thought was the defendant's foot touching her by accident.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

But the court heard it was actually Ali's finger which he was deliberately using to "try get under the blanket and touch her buttock area."

The coach driver later was informed and the police were contacted.

Ms Khan said: "The whole incident lasted around an hour. She was brave enough to record some of the attack."

Police seized two suitcases from the defendant after his arrest and found a Stanley knife hidden inside.

Ali, of Egerton Street, Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and possession of a bladed article.

In a victim impact statement, the female said she has been left frightened to take public transport ever since.

She said: "I would say this incident has affected me a lot. His face is now engrained in my brain due to this incident."

Gary Wood, defending Ali, said: "The defendant admitted the offence at first opportunity.

"The position is the defendant is quite clear that he suffers with his mental health.

"He had been hearing voices for a significant period of time in the lead up to this offence.

"This is a case where there is phycological mitigation. He is quite clearly anxious about an immediate prison sentence being imposed."

While dealing with the blade offence, Mr Wood told the court his client found the knife and put it in his bag.

He said: "He came across the knife as he was travelling to this area. He came across it but didn't do anything about it.

"I simply ask the court to keep the sentence as short as possible."

Mr Recorder Andrew Sutcliffe told Ali: "That victim has made an impact statement which I have read, which is clear that she was traumatised by conduct and it has had a very serious affect on her."

The judge sentenced Ali to 14 months, suspended for two years.