Passenger caught with 13kg of cannabis at Newcastle Airport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A passenger who was caught with 13 kilos of cannabis in a suitcase at Newcastle Airport has been spared jail.

Nathan Potter, | North News & Pictures Ltd nort

Nathan Potter, who had travelled alone, was stopped by customs officers at Newcastle when he left a flight from Amsterdam on May 24.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 21-year-old had a backback, which he said was his and a suitcase, which he claimed he had been "forced" to carry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Nicoleta Alistari said there was nothing illegal in the backpack but the suitcase contained 26 zip lock plastic bags filled with 13 kilos of cannabis.

Miss Alistari told the court: "He was arrested and made no comment save to say he had been forced to bring the suitcase through."

Potter, of Little Moss Hey, Stockbridge, Liverpool, admitted fraudulent evasion of a prohibition. Katie Spence, defending, said Potter has been in custody since May, is still very immature and is "incredibly sorry".

Miss Spence said Potter has earned certificates while on remand and added: "He has hated custody and learned a lot while inside.

"He wishes he could turn back the clock."

Judge Carolyn Scott sentenced Potter to 45 weeks, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements and 150 hour unpaid work.