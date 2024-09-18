Passenger caught with 13kg of cannabis at Newcastle Airport
Nathan Potter, who had travelled alone, was stopped by customs officers at Newcastle when he left a flight from Amsterdam on May 24.
Newcastle Crown Court heard the 21-year-old had a backback, which he said was his and a suitcase, which he claimed he had been "forced" to carry.
Prosecutor Nicoleta Alistari said there was nothing illegal in the backpack but the suitcase contained 26 zip lock plastic bags filled with 13 kilos of cannabis.
Miss Alistari told the court: "He was arrested and made no comment save to say he had been forced to bring the suitcase through."
Potter, of Little Moss Hey, Stockbridge, Liverpool, admitted fraudulent evasion of a prohibition. Katie Spence, defending, said Potter has been in custody since May, is still very immature and is "incredibly sorry".
Miss Spence said Potter has earned certificates while on remand and added: "He has hated custody and learned a lot while inside.
"He wishes he could turn back the clock."
Judge Carolyn Scott sentenced Potter to 45 weeks, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements and 150 hour unpaid work.