Part-time Sunderland car trader told to find 'another hobby' after drug-drive conviction

Magistrates told Shane Melnyczuk, 26, it was time he took up “another hobby” after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence twice in three years.

Melnyczuk, of Thompson Road, Southwick, was caught at the wheel of a Vauxhall Vectra on the A194 Leam Lane, at Jarrow, on Saturday, July 10.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Winchester told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court he smelled of cannabis when pulled over at 11.40pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

A drug swipe proved positive for cannabis derivative THC – and he had been caught committing the same crime in May 2018.

He is starting a 36-month driving ban, the minimum mandatory disqualification for a second drug-drive offence in 10 years.

Mrs Winchester said: “Officers were on mobile patrol when the defendant was shown as having no insurance and no licence.

“The vehicle was stopped, and he admitted that he only had a provisional licence.

“There was a strong smell of cannabis. He admitted to smoking cannabis daily.

“The aggravating feature is that the defendant has a similar conviction from May 2018.”

Melnyczuk, who has nine previous convictions, pleaded guilty to drug-driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

He gave a reading for THC greater than 7mcg per 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Denise Jackman, defending, said Melnyczuk used cannabis to counter the effects of the medical condition ADHD.

She added: “He has the opportunity, occasionally, to buy reasonably priced old cars which he does up and sells on to make a few pounds.

“On this occasion, he had gone to get the vehicle and was driving it back to where he was living.

“He picked a time when there wasn’t much traffic around, but he is flagged up.”

Magistrates chair Kay Gilbert told Melnyczuk: “The bench thinks you should take up another hobby.

“This hobby of taking up cars and driving them when you don’t have insurance or a licence, is blatant. That has got to stop.”