Parents of tragic Connor Brown help bring Knife Angel statue to Sunderland

The parents of murdered teenager Connor Brown are helping to bring a national warning of the dangers of knife crime to Sunderland.

The popular teenager was stabbed to death on a night out in Sunderland city centre in 2019. Twenty-year-old Leighton Barrass was subsequently jailed for life after being convicted of his murder while co-accused Ally Gordon, 20, was found guilty of manslaughter and having a knife in public and jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness and Sunderland City Council to bring the powerful Knife Angel sculpture to the city next June.

Standing at 27ft tall and built from more than 100,000 surrendered blades, it will be installed at Keel Square for what will be its second visit to the region.

In February 2020, the emotive figure stood tall on Gateshead’s quayside at Performance Square, outside the Sage after Tyneside local anti-knife crime charity Samantha’s Legacy campaigned to bring it to the North East, supported by Kim McGuinness.

The Connor Brown Trust will be running various workshops during the statue's time on Wearside, taking their important story of how Connor was tragically killed to classrooms and youth groups throughout the region.

These sessions will centre on warning young people of the dangers as well as crucially making sure they know what to do and where to go if they need help or advice if they or someone they know is carrying a knife.

"Anyone who has already seen the Knife Angel knows how powerful it is – so poignant and hard-hitting," said Kim McGuinness.

"It sends shivers – it really makes you think - and that’s the idea.

"For me it perfectly symbolises the social change that we’re trying to push for across the region. It’s all about encouraging the important conversations, we’re delivering the powerful sessions and we’re reaching young people everywhere we can – from billboards and bus stops to Snapchat and Tik Tok – the message is everywhere.

"Too many lives have been lost due to the needless carrying of blades and so we are determined with this, we have to be. We are using every tool and method we can to get the message through, to change ways and ultimately save lives.”

Tanya Brown, who has been the driving force behind getting the angel to Sunderland, said: "I am thrilled that the Knife Angel is coming to Sunderland.

"It is an amazing piece of art in itself and the facts around the structure is something that resonates with us as a family. We know how much of an impact it had when it was in our region in 2020 and so many visited the angel and had the opportunity to be part of the educational workshops.

"I am positive the Knife Angel will have just as much of an impact on many more young people and attract many visitors. We have plans to run an extensive educational programme with other events and activities for the month the Angel is here in our city.”

City council leader Coun Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "I’m really pleased that the Knife Angel is visiting our city for the first time. I hope it has an incredibly powerful impact on everyone who sees it during its visit to Sunderland.

"No mother should ever have to go through what Tanya went through when she lost Connor, and my heart goes out to her and to every other parent who has lost a child to knife crime.

"If the Knife Angel coming to Sunderland makes even one young person think twice about carrying a knife or sparks a conversation among a group of young people about the devastating consequences of knife crime, then its visit will have been well worthwhile.”