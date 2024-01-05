Parents of murdered Connor Brown welcome Sunderland AFC and NUFC's backing for knife crime campaign
Connor was just 18 when he died.
The parents of murdered teenager Connor Brown have welcomed a joint drive by Newcastle United and Sunderland AFC's charities to tackle knife crime.
Connor died after he was stabbed five times in a row that started over a £5 note in 2019.
Leighton Barrass, 20, of Hartside Square and pal Ally Gordon, 20, of Polmuir Road, denied murder and were tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.
Barrass was found guilty of murder and having a knife in public and jailed for life with a minimum of 20 years behind bars. Gordon was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter and having a knife in public after the killing. He was jailed for three-and-a-half years.
Mum and dad Tanya and Simon set up the Connor Brown Trust to work to ensure no other family has to endure the pain they have faced.
And they were at the Stadium of Light today to see the Black Cats' Newcastle United Foundation and the Black Cats' Foundation of Light join forces to promote the region-wide Knives Impact Everyone campaign launched by Police Commissioner Kim McGuinness.
Both clubs, alongside their registered charities, will be championing the campaign across their social media channels, whilst hard-hitting messages will also feature on digital advertising stands at the Stadium of Light during tomorrow's FA Cup derby clash.
As part of the campaign, Northumbria Police fund projects at both Newcastle United Foundation and the Foundation Light aimed at steering young people away from knife crime and helping them to make young people make positive life choices away from crime.
Tanya said co-operation between the two clubs was 'massively important: "It isn't about football rivalry, this is about how knives impact on everyone," she said.
"Stop and think. Think about the impact it will have on your life - do you want to ruin your whole life?"