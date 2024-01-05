Connor was just 18 when he died.

The parents of murdered teenager Connor Brown have welcomed a joint drive by Newcastle United and Sunderland AFC's charities to tackle knife crime.

Connor died after he was stabbed five times in a row that started over a £5 note in 2019.

Barrass was found guilty of murder and having a knife in public and jailed for life with a minimum of 20 years behind bars. Gordon was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter and having a knife in public after the killing. He was jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Mum and dad Tanya and Simon set up the Connor Brown Trust to work to ensure no other family has to endure the pain they have faced.

And they were at the Stadium of Light today to see the Black Cats' Newcastle United Foundation and the Black Cats' Foundation of Light join forces to promote the region-wide Knives Impact Everyone campaign launched by Police Commissioner Kim McGuinness.

Both clubs, alongside their registered charities, will be championing the campaign across their social media channels, whilst hard-hitting messages will also feature on digital advertising stands at the Stadium of Light during tomorrow's FA Cup derby clash.

(from left)Simon and Tanya Brown, Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness and Carly Barrett from Newcastle knife crime campaign Samantha's Legacy

As part of the campaign, Northumbria Police fund projects at both Newcastle United Foundation and the Foundation Light aimed at steering young people away from knife crime and helping them to make young people make positive life choices away from crime.

Tanya said co-operation between the two clubs was 'massively important: "It isn't about football rivalry, this is about how knives impact on everyone," she said.