'Paranoid' Sunderland man in horrific attack on girlfriend that left her 'black and blue'
A ‘paranoid’ Sunderland man who attacked the mother of his child leaving her ‘black and blue’ has walked out of court with a suspended sentence.
His victim hid away from family and friends so that they would not see the ‘appalling’ bruises he had left her with in November last year.
Cannabis addict David Barker, 27, of Guernsey Square in Grindon, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court for sentencing.
Prosecutor Clare Irving said Barker’s paranoia that his girlfriend of six years was cheating on him led to the horrifying attack, which left her ‘black and blue’.
In an emotional statement after the attack, his victim said: “He’s said I am seeing other people behind his back and that has led to friction between us.
“I hid away from my family and friends because I did not want them to see what David had done.”
Images of the injuries were shown to the court, which included black eyes, heavy bruising to her arm and behind her ear, and a cut to her head.
Defence solicitor Harry Burn described the pictures of the injuries as ‘appalling’.
He said: “The photographs we have seen are appalling.
“He knows they are appalling.”
Mr Burn said his client had accepted what he had done throughout the case and was keen to undergo rehabilitation.
He added: “They had a loving relationship and for whatever reason he has gone off on one.
“It is a good example of how cannabis can make you paranoid.”
Sentencing Barker, chairman of the magistrates’ bench Harry Metcalfe said: “We have given your case great thought.
“We feel that the offence does cross the custody threshold. It was in a domestic situation and significant injuries were caused.”
Barker was handed a 22-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.
He must also attend 15 rehabilitation days and complete a building better relationships programme as part of his sentence.
There was also £500 in compensation awarded to the victim.