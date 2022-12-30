Paramedics took keys of drink driver who tested three times over limit on A690

They handed them to police who arrived to breath test Alan Fenton, 41, at the roadside of the A690 Durham Road at Houghton-le-Spring – and found him over three times the limit.

Fenton, of Valley Gardens, Whitley Bay, was caught after witnesses saw his Peugeot 208 swerving across lanes at 7.30pm on Thursday, December 1.

His motor had damage to its front and Fenton has now been handed an interim driving ban by magistrates in South Tyneside who asked for him to be assessed for a possible place on an alcohol treatment programme.

The A690 dual carriageway.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “Police responded to a report of a white motor vehicle on the A690, swerving in and out of lanes and with front end damage.

“A further report said the vehicle had stopped on the A690 and that an ambulance was at the scene and that the defendant’s vehicle was stuck in the road.

“When officers arrived, the defendant was in the driver’s seat and appeared to be intoxicated.

“The paramedic handed an officer the car keys to prevent the defendant from driving away.

“The officer realised that the defendant was showing signs of intoxication. He gave a positive breath test reading.

“The defendant was interviewed at the police station, where he admitted the offence. He said he had been drinking alcohol in a pub.

“He said he had driven with the intention of going to his partner’s parents’ home in the Durham area, where he intended to spend the night.”

Fenton, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He gave a reading 107mcg of alcohol in breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Michael Gibson, defending, said: “He’s disgusted with his actions and realises that he has to put his life in order.

“He’s abstained from drinking alcohol since December 2. He’s been drinking on the Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday of every week.

“He is by no means alcohol dependent because he’s been going three days without drinking, and he’s now three weeks without a drink.”

