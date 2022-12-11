Emma Entwisle, 37, dashed to his home after he sent her a photo of his bloodied injuries caused by his pet bull terrier – and then failed to answer his phone.

Entwisle, of Haylton Street, Houghton, arrived to find police at the scene and admitted to them she had been drinking at home. She refused a roadside breath test request and was arrested but blew over twice the limit at a police station in the early hours of Monday, November 21.

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told she had only driven out of fear her partner was in “mortal danger”.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Her solicitor said her excuse for getting behind the wheel was enough to launch a special reasons defence which could see her avoid a ban. Such a defence allows a court to apply discretion as to possible exceptional circumstances surrounding a driving conviction.

Prosecutor Stephanie Cook said: “At approximately 1am, police witnessed the defendant alighting from a white Vauxhall Corsa while attending an address in Fencehouses. They were there for another incident. The defendant was unsteady on her feet and her speech was slurred.

“She was arrested when she failed to provide a sample and she was taken to a police station.”

Entwisle, who has no previous convictions, gave a test reading of 87mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. She entered a guilty plea to a charge of drink driving.

Tom Morgan, defending, said Entwisle did not call an ambulance because she believed the dog may turn on paramedics.

He added: “She received a call from her partner who lives a short distance away, reporting that he had been bitten on the forearm and hands by his bull terrier. He then sent a photo which showed he was bleeding heavily. They were serious injuries. She tried to phone him back, without success.

“In panic, she got into her vehicle and drove a short distance. She took this decision to protect life and limb. She went there to give assistance to someone she believed was in mortal danger.”