Pair who caused community 'significant issues' are jailed for Christmas

Peterlee Police have welcomed handed out to the pair following a series of offences in Shotton Colliery and insist the force will “take robust action against criminality”.

Jason Bainbridge, of Cartmell Terrace, Darlington, was arrested and charged with two counts of residential burglary in October after entering his victims’ homes in the early hours of the morning.During one of the break-ins, his victim woke up in her living room to find Bainbridge stood over her.

Peterlee Police have now said: “Appearing in court last month, 51-year-old Bainbridge was handed a 38-month prison sentence.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Criminals Jason Bainbridge and Robert Wilkinson have been locked up.

Robert Wilkinson, of Ashton Street, Peterlee, was previously jailed in August after assaulting police officers while being arrested for breaching bail conditions.

Released on November 17 with conditions, police say Wilkinson breached those conditions the following day and was swiftly arrested again.

Twenty-eight-year-old Wilkinson was recalled to prison and will now serve the remainder of his 38-week sentence.

Inspector Gary Smith, of Peterlee Neighbourhood Police Team, said: “Wilkinson’s quick arrest was the result of great co-operation between the police and probation services, which highlights the value of partner agencies working in unison.

“Both Bainbridge and Wilkinson have caused significant issues for residents in Shotton Colliery, and we will not stand for it, and once again I would like to thank our communities who assist us in identifying offenders.