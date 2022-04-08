Pair to appear in court over 'report of disorder' in Sunderland city centre

Officers from Northumbria Police were alerted to a “report of disorder” in Sans Street, in the city centre, at about 3.30pm on Monday (April 4).

According to the force, it was reported two men had approached a vehicle, opened the doors and tried to remove the people inside.

Two men, Stephen McCabe, 35, of no fixed address, and John McCabe, 34, of Barford Court Gateshead, were later arrested and charged with offences including criminal damage and assaulting a police officer.

Police vehicles.