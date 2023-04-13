Pair stole toilet rolls and TV from flat in Sunderland supported living complex

Kimberley Quinn, 38, and Andrew Dodsworth, 51, sneaked into a resident’s room at Sunniside Court, Tatham Street, just before 2am and swiped a 32in TV and other items.

The pair, who live in separate rooms in the same accommodation block, fled back to one of their bolt holes – then repeated the trick minutes later on Sunday, July 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed security cameras captured them leaving the property, operated by housing group My Space, also with two black bin liners containing items which included toilet rolls and a toilet roll holder.

Stock image of toilet roll.

Quinn, of Sunniside Court, and Dodsworth, previously of Sunniside Court and now at an address unknown, pleaded guilty to a single charge each of dwelling burglary theft without violence after their crime came to light and they were arrested.

Prosecutor April Hall told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court the defendants were seen going into a flat at 1.40am, before leaving at 2am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “They can be seen taking items, including a 32in TV, which belonged to My Space and valued at £200.

“They reappeared at 2.07am and took a toilet roll holder and other items before leaving with the TV.

“Both suspects are seen with the TV, carrying it and two black bin liners with unknown items and going into a different flat, and then leaving at 2.10am with numerous items.”

Joanne Gatens, defending Quinn, who has 15 previous convictions, said her client was aware the flat’s occupants were being evicted and many of the goods taken were owned by her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The toilet roll holder and a sound bar belonged to her, but the toilet rolls didn’t and nor did the TV.

“It appears she would benefit from some support from the Probation Service, she would prefer to have somewhere more settled.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield sentenced Quinn to an 18-month community order, with 25 rehabilitation days and ordered her to pay a £120 fine and £100 compensation to My Space.

Dodsworth did not appear for the sentencing hearing, with his solicitor Charlton Carr saying the defendant had mixed his dates up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad