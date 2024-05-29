Pair sentenced over Sunderland street brawl which broke out after 'scuffle' between two mothers
A street brawl broke out during a violent confrontation following "ill feeling" between families.
Leigh Coulson had been in dispute with another mum and turned up at her house with Jack Quinn and three other men, who had travelled there in two cars in November 2023.
Newcastle Crown Court heard the two vehicles had pulled up outside the house, in Sunderland, and there was a "scuffle" between the two women.
Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw said two males who had been inside the house then went outside, one armed with a bat.
Mr Wardlaw said there was a "stand off" between the two groups and the three males who had travelled with the defendants, who have never been identified, ran towards the house and there was a fight.
Damage was caused to the woman's car, which prosecutors accept was not done by the two defendants.
Coulson, 35, of Gordon Terrace, Sunderland and Quinn, 29, of Redmond Square, Southwick, Sunderland, both admitted affray.
Quinn also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Nicholas Lane, defending, said Coulson was going through a particularly difficult time and added: "With hindsight, the decision to go and speak with her at her home was a very bad idea.
"However, she had not intended nor foreseen that the incident would escalate in the way that it did."
Mr Lane said Quinn had suffered a bereavement not long before the offence, which was traumatic.
He added: "Both Miss Coulson and Mr Quinn regret going to the address."
Miss Recorder Georgina Nolan sentenced both defendants to a community order for 18 months.