Tanya Walt and Andrea Paglia, who previously lived in Freda Street, Southwick, have been fined for breaching Community Protection Notices (CPN) against them.
Neighbours reported that Walt’s behaviour at the address had a severe impact on the local community.
Seven residents of Freda Street signed statements and described the premises as a “focal point for antisocial behaviour”.
They reported Walt’s associates were regularly using the property for drinking heavily and taking drugs. Paglia was a regular visitor.
Residents described excessive noise and fighting spilling into the street until the early hours of the morning.
Sunderland City Council issued both Walt and Paglia with Community Protection Warnings and when these were subsequently breached, they were escalated to CPNs.
The Community Protection Notices were breached on numerous occasions and in December the council, in partnership with Northumbria Police, secured a three-month closure order on the address, prohibiting anyone other than Walt from entering.
However, Andrea Paglia was identified trying to gain access to the property and was later arrested for trying to force entry.
Walt and Paglia were due in court on Wednesday, June 29, for a breach of Community Protection Notice but failed to attend.
Both were found to be guilty in absence and each fined £180, with a surcharge of £34 and costs of £150.
Also due in court for breach of a CPN was Kevin Conlin, of Newbury Street.
Conlin failed to appear in court but his case was proven in absence. The city council is now seeking a Criminal Behaviour Order against Conlin, and the hearing is due to take place on August 2.
City council leader Graeme Miller said: "No one should have to live in fear of intimidating or distressing behaviour in their own neighbourhood, but that’s what the residents of Freda Street have been subjected to.
“I would like to thank residents for coming forward and assisting our officers as they work to stamp out this kind of disruptive and antisocial behaviour. I hope this shows that we take reports seriously and will take action.”