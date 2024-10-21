Pair armed themselves with cricket bat in raid on shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shopkeeper was left "nervous" about going to work after his store was targeted by raiders who armed themselves with a cricket bat.

The worker was behind the counter at his brother's shop in Sea Road, Sunderland, when Ryan Urban and Ryan Richardson stormed in on February 23.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Urban confronted the employee over a previous run-in involving his girlfriend, which the man said he knew nothing about.

Urban then picked up a cricket bat from behind the counter and Richardson started to laugh. The court heard Urban helped himself to Sambuca, whiskey and scratch cards from behind the counter, while the worker backed away in fear.

He passed one of the bottles to Richardson.

Prosecutor Garbrielle Wilks told the court: "During this encounter the shopkeeper requests the defendant to stop, stating 'don't do this'."

Miss Wilks said the worker was "terrified" and went to his home, where he met his brother, who owns the business, and they went back to the shop. The court heard the brothers were confronted by the pair again and this time Richardson had the cricket bat, which he ‘raised as if he was going to strike’ the men.

The shopkeeper said in an impact statement, which was read in court, he was left "nervous to work in the shop" and added: "I don't know what the males would have done to me had I not run out."

“I work hard and I'm disgusted people like this can come and take what they want and not pay."

His brother said in his statement, which was also read: "Family is everything to me so seeing my brother in such a state makes me want to sell the shop and walk away.

“I don't have the words to continue to talk about this."

The court heard Richardson has 110 offences on his record, including previous for robbery. Urban has 30 convictions.

Both admitted robbery and having an offensive weapon in relation to the cricket bat.

Urban, 34, of Robertson Square, Sunderland, was sentenced to 20 months, suspended for two years, with supervision, rehabilitation and alcohol treatment requirements.

Richardson, 35, of no fixed address, was jailed for 27 months.

Sophie Allison-Howells, defending Richardson, said he was not the instigator but added: "He did nothing to either stop his friend or at the very least leave the scene and walk away."

He didn't enter the shop with a pre-formed intention of what was to happen."

Miss Allison-Howells said Richardson's life has been "marred with trauma" and he has struggled with addictions.

Jennifer Coxon, defending Urban, said he has mental health problems and has had issues with alcohol but is willing to accept help.